Economy IMF cuts SA growth forecast for 2022 Revision is the latest to point to the cost of violence and looting in July 2021

The IMF cut SA’s growth forecast for 2022 slightly, citing “a softer-than-forecast” second half of 2021 and a subdued outlook for business investment.

While the forecast change is hardly a game-changer and leaves the fund’s projections not far from those of the government, which expects GDP to average less than 2% over the next three years after a strong rebound from a slump in 2020 that was the biggest in a century, it’s the latest to point to the cost of the violence and looting that engulfed the country in July 2021...