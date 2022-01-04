MPs have many questions about parliament’s security systems
MPs want to know about the functionality of the systems in light of Sunday and Monday’s devastating fire at parliament
04 January 2022 - 19:41
The performance of the department of public works and infrastructure in maintaining the parliamentary precinct and its services came under the spotlight on Tuesday.
MPs expressed concern at a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament about the regularity of the maintenance programme undertaken by the department, the role of the SA Police Service (SAPS) which is supposed to secure the parliamentary precinct, and the role of parliament’s protection services...
