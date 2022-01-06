National Western Cape passes fourth-wave peak The province will exit the fourth wave when the number of average new daily cases reaches 600 per day based on the seven-day moving average of cases B L Premium

The Western Cape has passed the peak of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and expects to exit it in the next two weeks.

The number of new active diagnoses per day is at 2,022 on a seven day moving average, a sharp decline from the peak of about 3,700 cases on December 23, though this decrease could be due to the recent public holidays, which might have affected testing patterns. The majority of these cases are due to the Omicron variant of the virus...