Parliament without a head of security for more than four years before blaze

More than four years since parliament’s then head of security Zelda Holtzman was fired under a cloud, the institution says it is still trying to find her replacement — and was doing so as recently as shortly before the December recess.

Parliament, which houses the president’s, deputy president’s and ministers’ offices, as well as those of other senior government leaders, has not had a full-time head of security since Holtzman was suspended in July 2015 and later dismissed in October 2017.

“Of course it being five years since the former head of security resigned from parliament and that there hasn’t been a head of security is a matter which we are dealing with,” said National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was responding to a TimesLIVE question on Monday.

“Even before this fire broke out, by the time we went on recess, it was a matter which we were discussing and finding a way of resolving.”

Parliament has experienced a number of security breaches over the past few years, including burglaries at MPs’ offices, having copper stolen from its bathrooms and a senior staff member smuggling in a firearm, which he used to take his life at his office.