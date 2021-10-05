National

Eskom is now the world’s top sulphur dioxide emitter, says watchdog

The power utility needs to close some plants and upgrade others, says pollution research body CREA

05 October 2021 - 18:04 Antony Sguazzin
Eskom's Kusile coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Eskom's Kusile coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Eskom has become the world’s biggest emitter of sulphur dioxide, a pollutant linked to ailments ranging from asthma to heart attacks, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Eskom produced 1,600 kilotonnes of the pollutant in 2019, the latest year for which comparable data is available, according to the report released on Tuesday by CREA, an air pollution research organisation. That was more than any company, and the total emissions of the power sector of any country with the exception of India.

While China, the US and the EU have slashed sulphur dioxide emissions in recent years by fitting pollution abatement equipment to power plants, Eskom has done so at only one of its 15 coal-fired facilities. Eskom has disputed a 2019 study that tied its emissions to more than 2,000 deaths a year, though it said its pollution killed 320 people annually.

“They need to comply with minimum emission standards to reduce the burden they place on public health,” said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at CREA, in an interview. “The only viable way to do that is to phase out some of the plants that are in the worse condition in terms of reliability and upgrade the rest.”

Eskom did not respond to a request for comment.

The department of environment, forestry & fisheries said in a response to queries that it had developed legislation to manage emissions. “In case of non-compliances, the department has a duty to enforce the legislation.”

China has slashed its annual emissions to 780 kilotonnes from 13,000 kilotonnes in 2006, CREA said. Its biggest coal-fired power plant operator, Huaneng Power, emitted 26 kilotonnes of sulphur dioxide last year from a fleet of power stations with almost twice Eskom’s installed capacity of about 44,000MW, it said.

Eskom’s pollution is also high because of the high sulphur content of the coal it burns, Myllyvirta said. SA’s sulphur dioxide emission limits were last year cut to 1,000mg per cubic metre from 3,500mg, well above the limits in India and China.

Myllyvirta put the cost of fitting Eskom’s plants with the equipment, known as flue-gas desulfurisation units, at between R100bn and R200bn. The state-owned power utility, which is about R400bn in debt, has previously said it would need to spend R300bn to comply with SA’s emission standards. 

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Q&A: UK’s Africa minister Vicky Ford says Britain is hoping for Eskom deal

Ford, the minister responsible for Africa within the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, was in SA last week
National
1 day ago

Eskom cries foul over Nersa’s sudden change in tariff pricing

Eskom believes because the present methodology still applies, its price application is valid until the new methodology replaces it
National
4 days ago

Eskom retirement fund targets infrastructure investment

Focus is on real assets such as toll roads, port projects and digital infrastructure
Companies
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A tale of two speeches

The visit of climate envoys to SA has been a useful shock to the system, enabling the country to step out of its comfort zone on energy matters
Opinion
1 day ago
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Numsa to go ahead with strike after talks collapse
National / Labour
2.
Zondo runs tight ship in maiden JSC interviews ...
National
3.
SIU warns cash crunch poses a major risk to its ...
National
4.
Q&A: UK’s Africa minister Vicky Ford says ...
National / Science & Environment
5.
UK minister throws tourism a lifeline with signal ...
National

Related Articles

TRACEY DAVIES: Activists are not the enemy

Opinion / On My Mind

Environmentalists opposed Medupi from beginning to end

Opinion

MIKE MULLER: How environmentalists got their aim wrong and shot SA in both feet

Opinion

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Ditching coal for renewables will help tackle inequality

Opinion / Columnists

Government faces court action over ‘deadly’ pollution in Mpumalanga

National / Science & Environment

Sector coupling is vital for all to benefit from progress in power generation

Opinion

Eskom makes a leap into the future on climate change

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.