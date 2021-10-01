National Eskom cries foul over Nersa’s sudden change in tariff pricing Eskom believes because the present methodology still applies, its price application is valid until the new methodology replaces it

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which sets electricity tariffs for Eskom, has rejected the company’s latest price application and told it to submit a new one, based on a new methodology that Nersa itself has not finalised.

The move is a sudden and dramatic intervention by Nersa, which Eskom says is impossible to fulfil within the short timelines Nersa wants. Due to the complexity involved, it takes Eskom at least a year to prepare a pricing application. It submitted its application for the period 2022-2025 on June 2...