Q&A: UK's Africa minister Vicky Ford says Britain is hoping for Eskom deal Ford, the minister responsible for Africa within the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, was in SA last week

Vicky Ford, minister responsible for Africa within the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, was in SA last week as part of an international effort to reach an agreement on the country’s “green transition” and to explore funding options for Eskom, the country’s biggest emissions emitter and largest source of electricity. Her visit came just a month before the UK hosts the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26. She spoke to Business Day on Friday.

On the relationship between the UK and SA:..