TRACEY DAVIES: Activists are not the enemy

As a former public interest environmental lawyer, I’ve been astonished by recent attacks on "environmentalists", attributing to them incredible levels of political power and influence.

In an August 23 opinion piece in Business Day, coal executive Vuslat Bayoglu writes that there is "a new dimension of state capture": non-governmental organisations (NGOs) "dictate the pace in the issuing of domestic business licences such as environmental authorisations and water use licences".

If an NGO were to call the mining industry "the new dimension of state capture", or make any of the other outrageous accusations by Bayoglu, it would be slapped with a defamation claim. But let’s think for a minute about how deranged this accusation is.

By "dictating the pace of issuing business licences", Bayoglu presumably means civil society exercising the rights set out in environmental legislation, and in the constitution, to submit comments, objections and appeals in response to licence applications. This is an integral element of a democratic state, based on the principle of "audi alteram partem", or "let the other side be heard".

This may slow things down — but that’s not because of gleeful anti-development mischievousness on the part of NGOs. The delays arise because (in addition to mind-boggling inefficiency, incapacity and incompetence) many of the authorities who make licensing decisions consider their mandate to be economic development, regardless of its environmental or social cost. As a result, they are incapable of objectively analysing environmental impact assessments (which are paid for by developers).

They are also often incapable of properly applying environmental laws and principles, forcing those who are entitled to a fair hearing to resort to the courts to get one.

Our entire system of so-called environmental regulation is rigged in favour of development. So it’s laughable to suggest NGOs have any real power in this system — I would need 10 columns to list the projects that have been authorised in recent years despite their obviously disastrous social, climate, water and biodiversity impacts.

Which brings me to the other attack, by Mike Muller, a former director-general of water affairs and a national planning commissioner. Muller "contributed extensively to water, energy and environmental policy between 1994 and 2015", which should give him pause for self-reflection, but it appears not.

Muller writes about how, as a condition of the World Bank loan for construction of the epically disastrous Medupi power station, Eskom had to install sulphur dioxide (SO²) "scrubbers" — equipment that reduces the amount of SO² that enters the atmosphere.