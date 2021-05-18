National / Science & Environment Government faces court action over ‘deadly’ pollution in Mpumalanga Groups want tougher action to improve air quality BL PREMIUM

The government’s inaction in curbing pollution and improving air quality is a breach of the constitution, environmental activists argued in court this week.

The groups, which include Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action (Vejma) and environmental justice organisation groundWork, have approached the high court in Pretoria seeking an order to declare that the poor ambient air quality in the Mpumalanga highveld is a violation of section 24 of the constitution, which states that “everyone has the right to an environment not harmful to their health or wellbeing”...