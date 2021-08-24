MIKE MULLER: How environmentalists got their aim wrong and shot SA in both feet

In a world that is now serious about climate change, environmentalists will have to review their prejudices. A controversy involving Eskom’s Medupi power station offers a cautionary tale about costs that may be hidden in the flood of cheap climate funding we are hoping for.

Ten years ago, bizarre environmental politics led the government to agree to spend R40bn to increase global warming and waste considerable amounts of scarce water, to little apparent purpose. Installing scrubbers to remove sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) from the Medupi power station’s flue gases was to cost R25bn; the remaining R15bn was for a pipeline to get enough water to Lephalale to do the scrubbing.

Preparing for those scrubbers is a condition of the $3.75bn World Bank Eskom Investment Support Project loan, which covered about 25% of what Medupi would have cost if properly managed. But, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has just reconfirmed, SO 2 emissions from energy generation are one of the few human activities that actually slow global warming.

According to the IPCC’s sixth assessment report on the science of climate change, global SO 2 emissions between 2010 and 2019 reduced warming by about 0.5°C. Without that “pollution”, the world’s temperature might already have risen by the 1.5°C the UN has agreed we must not exceed.

However, just because SO 2 keeps the earth cool does not mean we should welcome its presence in the air we breathe. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that excessive concentrations are bad for our health, and so sets guidelines for maximum exposure.

There was little argument about the need for SO 2 scrubbers at the Kusile Power Station on the Mpumalanga highveld. Air pollution from coal mines, steel mills and smelters, as well as Eskom’s power stations, was already a chronic problem and it was important not to aggravate it. But in the sparsely populated game farming area around Lephalale, Medupi was unlikely to cause harmful pollution. That would only happen if further coal intensive projects were built, a new Sasol for example.

So why did SA take funding from the World Bank that required it to prepare to install equipment that might not be needed? Since 1994 the government had resisted borrowing from the Bank because of concerns about the onerous conditionalities it often imposed on its clients.

But back in 2010 the economic crisis had hit hard. After the ambitious World Cup infrastructure programme it was becoming increasingly difficult to raise affordable finance. Involving the Bank could encourage other more hesitant lenders and, since the Medupi project was an SA priority, it was decided to approach the Big Bad Washington Bank.

That suited the bank; lending to middle income countries such as SA is its core business, and the Eskom loan was its first substantial investment loan to us since 1966. But even in 2010, coal-fired power stations were controversial and bank officials had to demonstrate compliance with environmental and social safeguards policies.