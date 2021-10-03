Eskom retirement fund targets infrastructure investment
Focus is on real assets such as toll roads, port projects and digital infrastructure
03 October 2021 - 18:35
The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF), which oversees about R170bn in assets under management, aims to invest more in “real assets” ranging from digital infrastructure to renewable energy projects, as it seeks out inflation-beating returns that also deliver a positive socioeconomic impact.
As a defined benefit pension fund the EPPF has the difficult task of ensuring it generates sufficient returns to deliver retirement benefits to about 81,200 past and present Eskom employees until at least 2092. To achieve that it has to strike a balance between chasing returns that can beat inflation for the next 70 years while still retaining a prudent asset allocation framework that does not imperil its capital...
