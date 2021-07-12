WATCH: Jacob Zuma’s rescission application in the Constitutional Court
12 July 2021 - 10:04
The Constitutional Court hears a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month prison sentence fo contempt of court reviewed.
