Markets Scenes of anarchy pummel rand as looting deals blow to economy The rand falls back to R14.50/$ on Monday as businesses and even Covid-19 vaccination sites forced to shut BL PREMIUM

The rand fell the most in six months on Monday as violence sparked by former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest closed businesses and even Covid-19 vaccination sites, striking another blow to an economy that is already under pressure from coronavirus restrictions.

SA’s currency fell more than 2%, breaching R14.50/$ and trading weaker than R20/£ for the first time in almost two months as violence that started as sporadic acts in KwaZulu-Natal spread to Gauteng...