Scenes of anarchy pummel rand as looting deals blow to economy
The rand falls back to R14.50/$ on Monday as businesses and even Covid-19 vaccination sites forced to shut
12 July 2021 - 09:31
UPDATED 12 July 2021 - 23:37
The rand fell the most in six months on Monday as violence sparked by former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest closed businesses and even Covid-19 vaccination sites, striking another blow to an economy that is already under pressure from coronavirus restrictions.
SA’s currency fell more than 2%, breaching R14.50/$ and trading weaker than R20/£ for the first time in almost two months as violence that started as sporadic acts in KwaZulu-Natal spread to Gauteng...
