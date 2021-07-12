National Violence spreads across SA after Zuma imprisonment Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape hit by unrest as President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for calm BL PREMIUM

Violent looting and unrest that were largely felt in KwaZulu-Natal after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, spread to other parts of the country on Sunday, including Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The N3 in Durban remains closed after trucks and other motor vehicles were torched overnight...