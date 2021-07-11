LETTER: Jacob Zuma finally gets his comeuppance

The rule of law has finally prevailed. South Africans should celebrate the decision of former president Jacob Zuma to hand himself over for his long-awaited incarceration. He has for some time been acting in a delinquent manner, trying hard to string along the judiciary. What is worse is that he has been arrogant in doing this.

In his mind Zuma somehow believed he was untouchable and could do anything he liked when it came to his dealings with the judiciary. Now he has a taste of the rule of law. His strategy to portray himself as the victim of a political conspiracy did not work. He is clearly poorly advised, and must now suffer the consequences.

It is also unfortunate that people disregarded the lockdown regulations to go and support him. This means they consider the life of one individual to be more important than those of citizens. It is too bad that people who claim to be leaders are the ones doing this.

The Constitutional Court decision to jail Zuma must be taken as a tough lesson to those who think this is a banana republic and its laws are not worth respecting. This will strengthen our democracy as people will begin to take our institutions seriously.

Zuma should have done this earlier; his political gimmicks did not pay off. Instead they have landed him in worse situation; the rule of law has had the last laugh.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.