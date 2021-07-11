National

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

11 July 2021 - 16:29 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation, Sunday, 27 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night, the presidency has confirmed.

Ramaphosa was widely expected to make the address on Sunday night after moving the country to lockdown level 4 exactly two weeks ago.

The president was meeting with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet on Sunday ahead of the address.

The Sunday Times reported that the level 4 restrictions were likely to remain in place, and that a further extension of the school holidays was also possible.

“As SA rolls out its Covid—19 vaccination programme, the government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the presidency said.

