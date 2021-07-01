Companies

WATCH: Will SA’s restaurants survive Covid-19 third wave?

FNB’s restaurant industry specialist, Henk Botha, talks to Business Day TV about how restaurants are coping with the level 4 lockdown

01 July 2021 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Picture: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

South Africa's adjusted alert level four lockdown will weigh heavily on the restaurant industry as eateries are only allowed to operate on a take-away basis.

To unpack the impact this will have on the sector, Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam caught up with FNB's restaurant industry specialist, Henk Botha.

FNB's restaurant industry specialist Henk Botha talks to Business Day TV about how restaurants are coping with the level 4 lockdown

