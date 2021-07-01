News Leader
WATCH: Will SA’s restaurants survive Covid-19 third wave?
FNB’s restaurant industry specialist, Henk Botha, talks to Business Day TV about how restaurants are coping with the level 4 lockdown
01 July 2021 - 09:21
South Africa's adjusted alert level four lockdown will weigh heavily on the restaurant industry as eateries are only allowed to operate on a take-away basis.
To unpack the impact this will have on the sector, Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam caught up with FNB's restaurant industry specialist, Henk Botha.
