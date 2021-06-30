News Leader
WATCH: Is adjusted level 4 lockdown tight enough?
Ministerial committee on Covid-19 chair Prof Koleka Mlisana spoke to Business Day TV about the level 4 lockdown
30 June 2021 - 09:18
As the deadly Covid-19 Delta variant rips through SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the country to adjusted level 4 lockdown. But has this move come too late and is it enough to contain the third wave of infections?
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the chair of the ministerial committee on Covid-19, Prof Koleka Mlisana, to find out.
Ministerial committee on Covid-19 chair Koleka Mlisana spoke to Business Day TV about the level 4 lockdown
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.