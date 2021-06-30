National

WATCH: Is adjusted level 4 lockdown tight enough?

Ministerial committee on Covid-19 chair Prof Koleka Mlisana spoke to Business Day TV about the level 4 lockdown

30 June 2021 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BREIZHATAO

As the deadly Covid-19 Delta variant rips through SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the country to adjusted level 4 lockdown. But has this move come too late and is it enough to contain the third wave of infections?

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the chair of the ministerial committee on Covid-19, Prof Koleka Mlisana, to find out.

