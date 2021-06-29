Police to enforce lockdown regulations strictly, Cele says
Measures include daily roadblocks to ensure travellers to and from Gauteng have the necessary permits
29 June 2021 - 15:05
Police will enforce strict adherence to the two-week, adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, police minister Bheki Cele said Tuesday.
This would include enforcing the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, the ban on social gatherings, and the prohibition of alcohol sales — on- and off-site — and the transportation of alcohol except for industrial purposes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now