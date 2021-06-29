National Police to enforce lockdown regulations strictly, Cele says Measures include daily roadblocks to ensure travellers to and from Gauteng have the necessary permits BL PREMIUM

Police will enforce strict adherence to the two-week, adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, police minister Bheki Cele said Tuesday.

This would include enforcing the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, the ban on social gatherings, and the prohibition of alcohol sales — on- and off-site — and the transportation of alcohol except for industrial purposes...