LEVEL 4 LOCKDOWN
Ters relief payments extension agreed, details need cabinet approval
Finer details are still being worked out and will need to be approved by the national coronavirus command council and the cabinet, says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks
05 July 2021 - 05:09
Agreement has been reached between the government, labour and business to extend the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/ Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) to employees affected by the level 4 lockdown, Cosatu’s delegate to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), Matthew Parks, said on Sunday.
Representatives of the social partners held meetings on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in which they agreed in principle to extend Ters benefits to affected workers on the same terms as previous payments, Parks said in an interview...
