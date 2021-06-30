News Leader
WATCH: Why the rand has lost some ground
RMB's Matete Thulare talks to Business Day TV about the local currency's position within the market
30 June 2021 - 09:12
The rand lost some steam on Tuesday as it continued to digest President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to move the country to an adjusted level 4 lockdown for the next two weeks.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed this in detail with RMB’s Matete Thulare.
