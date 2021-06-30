Markets

WATCH: Why the rand has lost some ground

RMB's Matete Thulare talks to Business Day TV about the local currency's position within the market

30 June 2021 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The rand lost some steam on Tuesday as it continued to digest President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to move the country to an adjusted level 4 lockdown for the next two weeks.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed this in detail with RMB’s Matete Thulare.

