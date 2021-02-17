National State Security Agency officials reject obligation to disclose financial interests MPs concerned about the lack of consequences BL PREMIUM

Senior managers of the State Security Agency (SSA), which was castigated at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, are resisting their obligation to declare their personal financial interests.

The Public Service Commission (PSC), which aims to promote good and ethical governance in the public service, has attempted to obtain these declarations, but SSA officials said they did not have to make disclosures of their personal financial interests because doing so might compromise national security...