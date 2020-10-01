National

WATCH: SA is enmeshed in its worst labour market crisis

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the labour market crisis in SA

01 October 2020 - 14:56 Business Day TV
Job seekers wait for work beside the road near Cape Town's Khayelitsha in 2003; 16 years later, the jobless situation in SA is even worse. Picture: REUTERS
The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War 2. Its containment measures and lockdowns have caused unprecedented disruption in economies and labour markets. Informal workers in SA and around the world have borne a disproportionate burden of these measures.

The National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, conducted by an academic consortium and published on July 15, showed how the pandemic has impoverished SA and made one of the world’s most unequal countries even more so.

Yesterday, the findings from the second wave of the study were released and they show we are experiencing the worst labour market crisis in our history.

Michael Avery talks to Nic Spaull, a senior researcher in the economics department at Stellenbosch University; and Andrew Levy, one of SA’s best known labour resources and one of the founding Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration commissioners

Tracking the job-loss trajectory

Nids-Cram data shows there’s been no overall employment bounce-back since the hard lockdown was introduced in late March
Hunger stalks SA

The latest Nids-Cram survey results show hunger is declining — but it remains disturbingly high
SA’s early childhood development sector in the balance

The future of SA’s early childhood development sector is uncertain, with Covid eroding previous gains
Covid-19 grants blunt SA’s hunger crisis

A survey shows, however, that hunger levels are still a lot higher than pre-coronavirus levels
How SA lost a decade of jobs in four months

How four months wiped out 10 years of jobs growth, and created millions of new grant recipients
