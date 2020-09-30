SA’s surreal lost decade

The key difference between the pre-and post-Covid trend is the inclusion of young unemployed men. Previously, government grants were allocated to those who could not work or who somehow needed the state to act as "provider": the elderly (old age pension of R1,860 a month); women with children (child support grant of R440 a month); those with disabilities (disability grant of R1,860 a month); and a few others.

Covid-19 has pushed us into the realm long predicted as the end point of "grant logic". That logic says that whether or not governments can create jobs, it has a moral responsibility to prevent destitution at all costs. The right to a minimum amount of food or income is bound up in an understanding that all people have worth and their basic dignity must be protected, irrespective of the cost or the consequences.

Grant logic also recognises that deferring this responsibility to some future point when jobs can be found is both unacceptable and disingenuous.

SA writer and scholar Jonny Steinberg made this point most eloquently in 2013: "If we are honest with ourselves, we have long ago given up trying to employ everyone, or even to halve unemployment ... SA started bleeding jobs in the mid-1970s, along with much of the rest of the world. We have been bleeding jobs ever since ...

"It hasn’t mattered who has been in power or whether our political system has been a racial dictatorship or a democracy, or whether our labour law has been rigid or flexible — we cannot employ everybody. We can’t even come close. To think that we can is to indulge in millenarian thinking, as if Jesus will come and remake the world, as if there is a thing called magic.

"Deep down, we know this. For while we talk about creating jobs, we have been doing something else — we have been handing out grants. Some say it is a stopgap measure, just to tide us over until jobs are found. Others say that it is creating a culture of idleness from which there will be no return. But if we are honest, it is what we do now and what we will keep doing forever ...

"If we accept that welfare is permanent, we must go the whole hog; we must start giving grants to the one category of poor people entirely excluded from them — young men."

That is exactly where we are today. And now that the genie is out the bottle, it may be political suicide to try to put it back.

Every month that grants are paid to those who did not previously receive them further solidifies new relationships and expectations between those citizens and the state.

Every month that someone does not go hungry because they receive R350 from the government is another month they move towards becoming single-issue voters: "Keep the grants."

By its criteria for eligibility, the Covid-19 grant excludes anyone who receives any other kind of government grant. Thus, in almost all cases these are "first-time grant recipients".

It turns out that about 40% are probably also "first-time income recipients" in the sense that they have never been employed before.

This is only possible to ascertain using a panel survey such as Nids-Cram, which has followed the same people over time.

What our data shows is that of the 4.3-million Covid-19 grant recipients, about half (2.2-million) were not employed at any time in 2020 — including before the crisis.

In fact, about 40% (1.7-million) were also not employed in 2017, when last they were surveyed in Nids. For the first time, potentially in their lives, they have access to a very modest income source that is theirs. It is exceedingly unlikely they will give this up without a fight.

The conceptual shift gaining ground every day is not only that a new grant is here, but that a new grant should be here. The semantic shift from "Covid relief" to "unemployment relief" might not sound like much, but it will become politically consequential as we approach elections.

The ANC is fast approaching a double-bind: remove the grants and face the anger of your voter base, or keep the grants and find the money from new debt, new taxes or tackling corruption. Any of those options will anger an important constituency: the ratings agencies, the tax base or corrupt politicians.

What happens to growth?

Economic growth is important for both of the two preceding questions: it heavily influences how many new jobs are created, as well as how much tax revenue is raised and can then be redistributed as grants.

What we know so far is that the lockdown and the pandemic have been disastrous. The International Monetary Fund, the Reserve Bank and the National Treasury all estimate that the economy will shrink by about 7.3% in 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be aware of this, and all indications are that we will not lock down again in the coming months, irrespective of a second wave of infections and irrespective of the death toll. The collateral damage is simply too great.

Children have already lost 40% of the academic year, and some estimates are that we will only get back to our pre-pandemic learning trend in 2031.

Mental health across SA has deteriorated significantly, with twice as many people screening positive for depressive symptoms in June 2020 (24%) compared with 2017 (12%). Those who experienced hunger "almost every day or every day" were twice as likely (44%) to screen positive.

One of the unhelpful developments during the pandemic has been the false dichotomy between saving lives and saving everything else.

Discovery Health estimates that the lockdown might have saved 16,000 lives in 2020 — but at what cost? When are we allowed to have the conversation about whether the costs that were incurred were justified to save this number of lives? To even bring it up risks accusations of being callous and insensitive.

Of course, hindsight is 20:20 and no-one knew whether the death toll would be 10 times higher than it is at present. We didn’t know if HIV and TB would increase Covid-19 death rates or introduce some other complications. With so many unknowns, policymakers were placed in the most difficult situations of their lives. But now we do know — and we have known for some time.

Is this not just water under the bridge? What good is it now to assess whether the lockdown was fit for purpose, accomplished its goal or was the right length?

The answer is twofold. First, unless there is an adequate recognition of the devastation caused by the lockdown, it’s possible it will again be seen as a viable policy tool to limit infections. It shouldn’t be. It is the "nuclear" option and should be avoided at all costs.

Second, it’s a mistake to think that the lockdown is over; it is still with us in innumerable ways — in bureaucratic operating procedures (such as occupancy rates in stores and queues) and psychologically (many people are still terrified of this virus).

What most people don’t realise is that about 450,000 South Africans die every year of something. About 14,000 people in SA die every year from road accidents alone. At the time of writing 16,000 people in SA had died of Covid, with projections indicating it will be fewer than 20,000 for the whole year.

This is not to trivialise the coronavirus or the deaths that it has caused. It is meant to place these deaths in perspective, with the aim of informing an evidence-based plan for the best policy responses to the social and economic crises that are on our doorstep.