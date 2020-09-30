SA children lose half their learning time
A survey shows that richer children will lose less than poorer ones, but good Covid-19 numbers
30 September 2020 - 19:07
Most SA school children will lose half their learning time over 2020 and richer children will lose less than poorer ones, a survey released on Wednesday has found.
The National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, carried out by 30 researchers across six universities, also found that the return to school did not lead to an increase in infection rates, with less than 2% of schools reporting more than two Covid-19 cases, despite the fears of parents and teachers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now