National SA children lose half their learning time A survey shows that richer children will lose less than poorer ones, but good Covid-19 numbers

Most SA school children will lose half their learning time over 2020 and richer children will lose less than poorer ones, a survey released on Wednesday has found.

The National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, carried out by 30 researchers across six universities, also found that the return to school did not lead to an increase in infection rates, with less than 2% of schools reporting more than two Covid-19 cases, despite the fears of parents and teachers.