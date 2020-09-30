LETTER: Keep the Covid-19 special grant beyond October

Neva Makgetla makes a strong case for extending the Covid-19 special grant beyond its October expiry date (“Covid-19 grant is vital, SAA not so much”, September 28). It is also important to point out that the grant benefits the poorest places as well as the poorest individuals in society.

A new report from the Nids-Cram Wave 2 survey shows that rural areas are 50% more likely to benefit from the grant than metros. Within urban areas, township residents are 60% more likely to benefit than suburban residents.

Premature withdrawal of this temporary relief before the economy has recovered will aggravate the suffering and discontent in these vulnerable communities, and could be very destabilising.

Prof Ivan Turok, Human Sciences Research Council

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.