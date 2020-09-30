Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep the Covid-19 special grant beyond October

30 September 2020 - 14:54
Neva Makgetla makes a strong case for extending the Covid-19 special grant beyond its October expiry date (“Covid-19 grant is vital, SAA not so much”, September 28). It is also important to point out that the grant benefits the poorest places as well as the poorest individuals in society.

A new report from the Nids-Cram Wave 2 survey shows that rural areas are 50% more likely to benefit from the grant than metros. Within urban areas, township residents are 60% more likely to benefit than suburban residents.

Premature withdrawal of this temporary relief before the economy has recovered will aggravate the suffering and discontent in these vulnerable communities, and could be very destabilising.

Prof Ivan Turok, Human Sciences Research Council

NEVA MAKGETLA: Covid-19 grant is vital, SAA not so much

We can no longer afford to maintain projects out of sentiment or habit: we need to ask cold-blooded questions about their value to society
Opinion
2 days ago

