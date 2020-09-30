Hunger stalks SA

The lockdowns that were instituted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged economies around the world. About 3-million South Africans lost their jobs, and half as many were furloughed.

Social protection mechanisms of even the richest countries were put under strain, and many countries, including SA, introduced new forms of social grants or other means of social relief. But these mechanisms couldn’t prevent a sharp rise in poverty, nor could new highs of public spending by even the most conservative fiscal regimes.

In a developing country such as SA, poverty often manifests in hunger or poor nutrition (unbalanced, carbohydrate-rich diets, for example).

We need more statistics on nutrition, but Stats SA’s surveys have helped us track hunger for almost 20 years. Comparing these with the first wave of the Nids-Cram survey allowed us to conclude that much of the reduction in hunger over the past two decades brought about by the expansion of the child support grant has been almost entirely reversed.

The second wave of the survey provides evidence that things are improving, but that the situation is still precarious. Where 22% of households had reported in wave 1 that an adult in the household had gone hungry in May/June, only 16% reported this for wave 2 in July/August (see graph).

Child hunger also declined, from 15% to 11% of households reporting it.

As in wave 1, about 30% of those who reported hunger said that adult or child hunger had occurred every day or almost every day in the previous week. Fewer households ran out of money for food: 37% in June compared with 47% in April.