Even the employed not spared as Covid-19 costs SA more than 2-million jobs
Stats SA says expanded unemployment rate is now 42%, but ‘quirk’ puts official rate at 23.3%
29 September 2020 - 12:42
UPDATED 29 September 2020 - 23:34
SA’s already battered economy shed 2.2-million jobs during the second quarter, while more than a fifth of those still in jobs and being paid during the worst of the lockdown saw their pay reduced.
These figures, released in the Stats SA’s long-delayed quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) on Tuesday, were however clouded by what some analysts termed a "statistical quirk" that resulted in the official unemployment rate falling to 23.3%.
