SA’s early childhood development sector in the balance

Following the declaration of a state of national disaster to contain the spread of Covid-19, operators of early childhood development (ECD) programmes across SA were instructed to close on March 18. The closure of ECD programmes at the time was probably well understood, but the process of reopening has been both confusing and contentious.

The Pretoria high court ruled on July 6 that ECD programmes could resume immediately, subject to meeting safety standards. Yet by the end of July, the sector was operating at less than a quarter of its pre-lockdown levels.

This is revealed in the wave 2 results from the largest nonmedical Covid-19 research project in SA: the Nids-Cram survey.

Before the lockdown, 38% of Nids-Cram adult respondents in households with children aged nought to six indicated that at least one child was attending an ECD programme. By mid-July to mid-August, that estimate was just 5%.

We used these patterns in Nids-Cram to infer what happened to ECD attendance rates among children. We estimate that just 13% of children aged nought to six were attending ECD programmes by mid-July to mid-August, down from the 47% Stats SA’s general household survey recorded in 2018.

Against a trend of significant expansion in access to ECD programmes, the fall in attendance has been dramatic. The last time ECD attendance rates were this low was in the early 2000s. If the decline in enrolment is permanent, 20 years of progress in expanding ECD services to children could be significantly eroded.

But why are attendance rates so low if the sector has been allowed to reopen? Nids-Cram asked respondents for the main reason children had not returned to ECD programmes. Two-thirds of responses related to supply-side constraints such as "the temporary closure of ECD programmes" (55%), centres being "not yet ready to reopen" (6%) and programmes having "closed down permanently" (4%).