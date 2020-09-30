Covid-19 grants blunt SA’s hunger crisis
A survey shows, however, that hunger levels are still a lot higher than pre-coronavirus levels
30 September 2020 - 18:32
Government social grants, which were increased and expanded during the Covid-19 lockdown, had a significant impact on extreme poverty, reducing the number of households that went hungry by 27%, a major survey has found.
However, hunger levels are still far above pre-coronavirus levels with as many as 16% of households reporting that they went hungry in the seven days preceding the survey.
