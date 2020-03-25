All SA border posts to be closed for movement of people, says Motsoaledi

He said 35 border posts were closed when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster last week, but that the remaining 18 border posts will now only continue moving food and essential goods only.

He said the department of home affairs would continue functioning with a skeleton staff, and would only issue temporary IDs and replacement birth certificates.

He said the reason these documents would be issued was because it was safe to do so, given that the person is already on the system.

He said the department would also issue death certificates.

“We don't issue passports at all because there's no movement of people,” Motsoaledi said.

He said there would be no new IDs issued, as well as no new birth certificates and no new marriage certificates in the 21 days of the lockdown.

He said the government printing works, which falls under home affairs and among others prints government gazettes, will remain working with a skeleton staff.

Dealing with the issue of fake news, Motsoaledi revealed that criminal charges would be laid against three people in relation to false information shared about Chinese nationals crossing the border into SA from Mozambique.

“I want to state here that this fake news tends to be more dangerous than the virus itself,” Motsoaledi said.

He said it would be a test case to see whether someone could be charged for spreading fake news or not.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za