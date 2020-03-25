Food delivery services halted during Covid-19 lockdown

Food delivery services such as Uber Eats and Mr Delivery will join in the closure of restaurants, bars and coffee shops during the 21-day national lockdown, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has said.

“Such service providers have not been included on the list of what has been deemed essential services during the lockdown, and will not be permitted to operate, and will thus need to be closed for the duration," she said.

“In addition, in compliance with the nation-wide lockdown all food deliveries will also need to be suspended for 21 days.”

Kubayi-Ngubane’s statement comes as other small businesses have taken to social media to say they would be offering delivery of their products during the lockdown.