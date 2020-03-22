There will be enough food during a lockdown, say agriculture and retail sectors

“We have gone live already. We are going to submit our work plans by Monday afternoon to government,” said Purchase.

The sector is also fully involved in initiatives driven by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on managing risks pertaining to food security and health care.

“A comprehensive plan is being developed by government and the private sector ... and food security is right at the centre of that,” said Purchase.

There is more than enough food available for South Africans and “we certainly don’t want panic buying because there is no reason to panic about food security in SA”.

Purchase said that in the event of a lockdown going for weeks or months the sector would “then have to reassess the situation”.

Omri van Zyl, CEO of commercial farmers’ organisation Agri SA, said: “We are a net exporter of food, so I don’t think food security is a concern. We are, by a wide margin, the most food secure country in Africa.”

The country, he said, has a well-developed retail system that ensures a continuous supply of quality foods to consumers.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus called on people to get their immune systems as strong as possible and for that “you need access to quality food”, including high Vitamin C foods as the winter season was approaching, when people are prone to get respiratory diseases. Covid-19 is known to attack the respiratory tract including the nose, throat and lungs.

But Vuyo Mahlati, president of African Farmers Association of SA (Afasa), which represents emerging farmers, said food insecurity was a real threat in the country.

She said Afasa was concerned about the impact a lockdown might have on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and co-operatives regarding food availability and affordability.

“The point of departure is that at a household level, we are sitting with food insecurity in both rural and urban areas,” said Mahlati.

“The issue of food availability and affordability ... is a big issue that we are grappling with at the moment. Some of the available food in SA is being exported. There is not enough food ... there is food vulnerability and hunger in this country.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za