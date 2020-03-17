News Leader
WATCH: How Nedlac will handle the coronavirus outbreak
Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about plans to deal with the pandemic
17 March 2020 - 11:53
The National Economic Development and Labour Council met to discuss the economic and labour effects of the coronavirus along with mitigation measures to avoid the spread of the virus.
Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston to talks about the decisions made.
Or listen to the full audio: