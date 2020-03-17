National / Labour

News Leader

WATCH: How Nedlac will handle the coronavirus outbreak

Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about plans to deal with the pandemic

17 March 2020 - 11:53 Business Day TV
Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE.
Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE.

The National Economic Development and Labour Council met to discuss the economic and labour effects of the coronavirus along with mitigation measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston to talks about the decisions made.

Or listen to the full audio:

Cosatu supports planned national wage strike by Nehawu amid Covid-19 fears

Cosatu says it intends to openly defy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on mass gatherings
National
17 hours ago

Denosa calls for more health workers as Covid-19 spread threatens

SA’s largest nursing union warns that some clinics are unprepared to handle a surge of patients
National
19 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nedlac meeting to discuss how to handle Covid-19

Mitigation measures and potential consequences to come under the spotlight
Politics
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Government is polishing the cutlery on the Titanic

SA must get into sync with the rest of the world and go big on monetary and fiscal policies
Opinion
18 hours ago

LETTER: Manuel had a hand in the policies that led us to where we are

Urgent reforms are needed if SA is to avoid further decline
Opinion
19 hours ago

