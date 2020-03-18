Companies / Retail & Consumer

VIRAL PANDEMIC

Retailers move to end panic buying with customer purchasing limits

18 March 2020 - 05:10 Katharine Child
Empty shelves for hand sanitisers are seen at a store in Johannesburg. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI / AFP
Empty shelves for hand sanitisers are seen at a store in Johannesburg. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI / AFP

The Gauteng government has called on retailers to limit the purchases of certain goods following panic buying on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

In an attempt to reduce transmission of the pathogen, governments around the world have been encouraging people to self-isolate and work from home, but this has led to bulk-buying of items such as toilet paper, dry foods and sanitizers.

By Tuesday, retailers had already put measures in place to stop people buying every roll of toilet paper in stores.

The panic buying also gave retail stocks a boost.

The JSE food and drug retailers index, which had been down 22% in 2020 to date, notched up a 5% gain on Tuesday, outpacing a 2.67% rise in the broader JSE all-share index.

Shoprite gained 13,63%, Woolworths was up 8.25% and Pick n Pay rose 8.63%.

"Some people in the market have been seeing the pictures
of product lines flying off  the shelves, hearing about the inventory shortages that stores are having due to the panic buying and are perhaps seeing it as an opportunity," Lulama Qongqo, an analyst at Mergence Investment Managers, told Bloomberg.

On Monday, so many consumers flocked to Strubens’ Valley Makro, West of Johannesburg, that the queue snaked outside the store.

Massmart spokesperson Refilwe Boikanyo said that Game and Makro stores were now implementing limits on purchases.

"Our trading brands have started enforcing customer purchasing limits. We are very mindful that stockpiling hurts the most vulnerable consumers in our society who don’t have the discretionary income to make large purchases.

"We are determined to ensure that we are able to meet their needs, both in terms of merchandise availability and affordability, to coincide with their availability of funds, for example, at month-end."

Checkers’s new Sixty 60 delivery app is limiting its deliveries to shoppers in northern Johannesburg and Cape Town to 30 items and three of the same item.

Due to increased demand for deliveries, the service is no longer able to deliver within
60 minutes.

Pick n Pay has put up signs in its stores saying that it will limit certain items to shoppers to 12 or six of each.

David North, group executive: strategy and corporate affairs at Pick n Pay, said: "Where stocks are temporarily low
due to heavy customer demand, we have limited purchases
per customer. We’re seeing a huge demand for certain sanitizing and long-life products. 

A sign in a Pick n Pay branch read: "We’ve set a limit of six units per customer on a small number of these products to ensure that we can offer them to everyone who needs them."

Pick n Pay introduced a shoppers’ hour exclusively for pensioners from 7am to 8am on Wednesdays.

This has a scientific basis as the elderly are most at risk of death or hospitalisation as a result of Covid-19 and need to avoid crowds.

Modelling done by Imperial College in London predicted that isolating people who are 70 and older for three months could reduce deaths in the UK 69%.

Shoprite conducts special committee meetings every 24 hours to report on supply chain disruptions, increased demand for certain products and responses by the business to the disease.

childk@businesslive.co.za

Banking industry ‘can’t afford not to act’, says association MD Cas Coovadia

SA’s largest banks need to set up a ‘war room’ to co-ordinate a stimulus package aimed at restoring the country’s supply chain
National
15 hours ago

Parliament suspends all activities until further notice

The suspensions will take effect after the sittings of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Wednesday and Thursday respectively ...
National
10 hours ago

Cape Town closures as coronavirus heads to town

Mayor Dan Plato has announced a slew of public places and public functions that are being closed down
National
13 hours ago

Early recess ordered at all higher education institutions due to Covid-19

Several institutions had already brought forward their Easter break, closed residences and replaced traditional lectures with online teaching
National
14 hours ago

Informal settlements to get sanitation facilities due to Covid-19 threat

Concerns have been raised about hygiene being maintained in water-scarce areas
National
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
Absa and Balwin launch green home loan
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol drops again after unveiling plan to tap ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Senior Comair executives depart
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Old Mutual gets the green light to replace Peter ...
Companies
5.
Hotel introduces isolation rooms in response to ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

National

Cyril Ramaphosa postpones AU meeting amid Covid-19 crisis

National

PETER BRUCE: Bright spots in the Covid-19 gloom

Opinion / Bruce's List

France and Switzerland added to SA’s coronavirus travel ban list

National

FULL STATEMENT: President announces measures to combat coronavirus pandemic

National

ANC postpones all conferences until further notice

National

EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa has taken big steps; now we must walk the line

Opinion / Editorials

DA postpones policy conference over coronavirus

National

That’s more like it, Mr President

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.