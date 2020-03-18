‘All the rooms are empty’: KwaZulu-Natal tourism reels from Covid-19 effects

“I don’t have the figures yet but all our members are reporting massive cancellations. We have never seen something like this before and we are bracing ourselves for worst.

“Our members say they have no choice but to lay off workers because there is no business that can go on normally in such situations,” Preece said.

Mavis Nkabinde, a front desk manager at luxury accommodation Jozini Tiger Lodge and Spa said only handful of rooms were filled.

“By this time of the year up to Easter we are normally fully booked. But now all the rooms are empty because many of our overseas guests have cancelled,” she said.

She said casual staff has already been told to stop working until further notice.

The KZN bed and breakfast (B&B) Association says all its members throughout the province are reporting huge losses due to cancellations.

The KZN South Coast is also feeling the crunch.

Ivan Pillay owns two B&Bs located in Margate and Port Shepstone. “I have been told that a group of 10 people who were supposed to be here this week have just cancelled.

“This is happening despite buying all the latest sanitising equipment just to ensure that our guests are safe in our facilities,” Pillay said.

Jabulani Zama, the owner of Eyadini Lounge, an Umlazi township restaurant frequented by local celebrities and international tourists, said he was worried about the overall effect of the virus on business.

“People are scared. We have had events every weekend but companies that hosts these events have stopped, saying they couldn’t continue in the midst of the virus.”

The DA in KZN said the government should take proactive steps to prevent a jobs bloodbath in the tourism sector.