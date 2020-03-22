Mall owners and retailers improve hygiene protocols

Mall owners and tenants have answered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak, with improved cleaning efforts, free hygienic products for customers and social distancing in shopping centres.

The coronavirus, has led to more than 200 infections in a country which ranks in the top 10 in terms of malls per capita.

On Sunday March 15 the president declared a national state of disaster which encouraged people to work from home and limited public gatherings to less than 100 people. Subsequently, retailers have had to stop selling alcohol after 6pm on weekdays and 1pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, says commercial property owners and their representative bodies as well as retailers, have acted swiftly and responsibly.

“There’s been great effort in terms of constant communication and things to do and or advice for landlords by both the SA Property Owners Association and the SA Council of Shopping Centres, to help prevent or reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” said Ndlovu.

“We’ve noticed increased cleaning efforts at malls, of for example, lifts, doors and parking pay stations,” he said.

Restaurants were using social distancing by creating space among diners. Queues were being moved to outside areas at bank branches to prevent overcrowding.

But retailers who do not sell essential items such as food and medicine have seen their sales hit by the outbreak.

“Entertainment areas and restaurants have seen a sharp drop in footfall and this has also been driven by the recent announcement to stop serving alcohol from 6pm during weekdays,” Ndlovu said.

Hyprop Investments which owns top-rated malls including Clearwater Mall, Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, has created a task team to manage its health measures in response to Covid-19.