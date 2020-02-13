Infrastructure Fund project pipeline worth R700bn, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the social housing programme to build rental housing for low income families was at an implementation stage. It could leverage R9bn of private investment in the construction of 37,000 rental apartments.

The government planned to spend R64bn on student accommodation over the next few years and would leverage at least another R64bn in private investment.

The president said the government’s investment drive would be enhanced with the establishment of an integrated investment and promotion facilitation capability co-ordinated from the presidency.

A third investment conference would be held in November. At the second investment conference last year over 70 companies made investment commitments of R364bn.

“In the first two years of our ambitious investment drive we have raised a total of R664bn in investment commitments which is more than half of our five-year target of R1,2-trillion,” the president said.

“Already projects with an investment value of R9bn have been completed and 27 projects worth just over R250bn are in implementation phase with more coming on stream this year.”

