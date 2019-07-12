Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma has been found not guilty of culpable homicide and negligent driving charges, in the Randburg magistrate’s court.

The case involves the death of a minibus taxi passenger in 2014.

Phumzile Dube died after Zuma's Porsche crashed into the minibus taxi on the M1 south‚ near the Grayston turnoff in Sandton.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially decided not to prosecute Zuma due to "insufficient evidence". However‚ the matter was referred to a magistrate for an inquest to determine whether the accident was caused by human error.

In December 2014‚ the inquest‚ held at the Randburg magistrate’s court‚ found that negligence by Zuma was the cause of Dube's death.