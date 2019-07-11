Zuma set for Zondo showdown

But in a media statement, the inquiry said "Zuma is not entitled to insist that he be furnished with the questions in advance of his appearance before he can consider whether to give the undertaking".

The statement added: "It [the inquiry] takes the position that it is enough that he has been told that he will be afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story in response to what certain identified witnesses have said in their statements or affidavits or evidence about him or against him or in regard to certain issues that relate to him."

The FM has established that the inquiry has since repeatedly tried to hand over documents it regards as relevant to Zuma’s testimony to his attorney Daniel Mantsha, without success.

In his last letter to the inquiry’s acting secretary, Peter Pedlar, Mantsha made it clear that he would no longer be corresponding with the inquiry and its officials — and he has not responded to any subsequent attempts to contact him. That means that when Zuma gets into the witness box, he will be one of the few inquiry witnesses to do so without any real consultation with evidence leaders — and, he may argue, no ability to independently recollect and testify about events that took place years ago.

He has taken that stance in the past, with then public protector Thuli Madonsela, who unsuccessfully tried to get him to answer questions about his and his son Duduzane’s relationship with the Gupta family and the family’s alleged influence over his appointment of cabinet ministers.

While Madonsela argued that many of her questions were about simple issues that Zuma should be able to respond to immediately, he was adamant that he needed legal advice before doing so, and did not want to be "ill-prepared".