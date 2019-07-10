EDITORIAL: With Reserve Bank appointments, Ramaphosa finally shows he is in charge

Kganyago has not been shy to stand up and make his voice heard on the debates that have consumed elements in the ruling party over the Bank’s ownership, mandate and more recently the appropriateness or otherwise of its policy stance.

Before that, he had taken a strong stance against public protector Busi Mkhwebane after her infamous 2017 report on the Bank’s apartheid-era loan to Bankorp, now part of Absa. That report also instructed that action be taken to amend the constitution to change the Bank’s mandate, a ruling the central bank challenged as unlawful.

That report was set aside by the high court and the constitutional court is yet to rule on Mkhwebane’s appeal against a ruling which requires her to pay, in her personal capacity, a portion of the Bank’s legal costs.

So it is not a surprise that the Bank and Kganyago have found themselves in the middle of the factional battles within the ANC, culminating in that notorious statement by the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, directing among other things that the Bank be ordered to consider a policy of “quantity easing”.

While the Bank became a proxy for battles in the ruling party, Ramaphosa’s handling of changes in its leadership likewise has become a test of his strength within the ANC and his ability to face down factions loyal to Zuma.

The worry for investors was that the Bank and the credibility of the country’s policy framework would be sacrificed in Ramaphosa’s futile attempt to seek consensus with people who would settle for nothing less than his complete failure.

Investors will cheer the news of Kganyago’s appointment as something that ends uncertainty about one of the country’s most important institutions.

The appointment of current monetary policy committee members Fundi Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim as deputies from August will go a long way to maintaining confidence that policy will continue to be driven by an independent assessment of economic conditions rather than orders from politicians.

Tshazibana especially always seemed an obvious candidate and the only surprise is that it took the government so long to come to a decision, more than six months after Francois Groepe’s resignation in January. The failure to fill that post, and allowing Daniel Mminele’s term as deputy to end in June without a replacement, created unnecessary anxiety about the direction of the Bank.

All the time Tshazibana, a suitably qualified economist who has worked at the National Energy Regulator of SA, the Treasury and the IMF was already at the Bank acting as an adviser to the governors.