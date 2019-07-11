Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa’s new dawn under siege The best members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet are on the ropes and the public protector is hellbent on finding against him BL PREMIUM

You can hear both the desperate wailing and the gleeful chortling from various corners of the nation. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn is under siege and those who want him to succeed are weeping or in deep doubt about his project. Meanwhile his detractors are licking their chops like hyenas and rubbing their paws together. They perceive weakness. They smell blood.