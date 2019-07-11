PETER BRUCE: Wake up Mr President, and make your moves now

Something is terribly wrong. Obviously the onslaught against Ramaphosa is immense but he has to start making hard choices. Yes, the inquiries that got rid of Tom Moyane and Nomgcobo Jiba at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were signs of a quiet political determination. So is the Zondo commission, but it’s easy to forget it was Zuma who established it.

Ramaphosa’s problem is that while he may well be doing what I described at the start of this column, no-one knows about it. I’ve just read Bloomberg reporting that senior business figures are beginning to lose faith in him. One of them is Martin Kingston, who runs the local office of Rothschilds, the investment bank. If you’re Cyril Ramaphosa and someone as normally reliable as Kingston is expressing frustration about your progress you need to wake up.

At the other end of the scale, Ramaphosa’s union allies are also stirring. They want ... I can’t remember, but National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union boss Zola Saphetha said in June that “we have given him the presidency he has been dreaming about, but he must also make our dreams a reality”. A promise and a threat.

The pressure must seem overwhelming. And with it all he’s one of about 20 people who actually know how close we are to fiscal collapse. Here’s the thing. Ramaphosa reasonably thought he could, through institutional reform, make right what Zuma had ruined and, with that success behind him, be able to finesse difficult ANC mandates to nationalise the Reserve Bank and change the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

But he had underestimated the Zuma damage. Institutional reform is way too slow. The SA Revenue Service is lively, but the record at the NPA has been stuck on the same worrying theme now for months — things are worse that we thought and there’s not enough money. People around Ramaphosa also complain about him. He doesn’t take advice. He leaves meetings early (echoes of boards he was once on too). There’s no co-ordination — à la Zuma, ministers do what they want.

This is where being a rich businessman stops helping; where politics becomes the weapon of choice. There are no signs of an imminent coup against him, but nonetheless Ramaphosa has to start to fight dirty like he could when he was secretary-general of the ANC. Cast caution to the wind.

And to opponents trying to derail him or allies threatening to abandon him, be careful what you wish for. This guy, for now, whatever you think of him, is the Last Chance Saloon. There’s no-one in our politics to replace him. If he goes, SA falls off the cliff. Simple as that.

But that’s not forever. Plausible leaders will emerge. He must move with vigour to restore confidence. One speech. And get tough. If the NPA and legal system are too slow and too weak to make a single arrest after a decade of looting then create a corruption tribunal and whip all the you-know-whos through it in six months. They go to jail while they appeal.

And later today, Mr President, announce that you have recalled Bruce Koloane, your ambassador to The Hague, after his shameful testimony to the Zondo commission earlier this week. How can he remain for one more second in the public employ under a government you run?

Things are not right, obviously, but I think my friend Ferial is premature in writing him off. I’m not even disappointed in Ramaphosa yet, but I am frightened for my country now in a way I wasn’t even when Zuma was at the height of his powers. That’s because the end was always in sight.

We don’t need a hero, but in Ramaphosa I imagined we would have a solid leader. I haven’t seen the man in 10 years, but the Cyril I last saw was a solid leader. It’s still all we need.

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail