If we want SAA to survive we must clean out the dirt, Pravin Gordhan says

For the loss-making SAA to become a viable business, it needs to clean out all the corruption that has plagued it for years, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

‘‘We were reappointed to government towards end of February. So, eight months gone nobody is coming forward to say ‘I know who is corrupt at SAA’,’’ he told SAA staff gathered at its offices in Kempton Park.

‘‘Why are corrupt people being protected? Why are you protecting corrupt people? Why are you not coming forward? If we want the airline to survive we have to clean out the dirt.’’

Gordhan's address comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni suggested last week that the airline should be closed down. Mboweni’s call for the disbanding of the airline was made at an investor conference in New York on Thursday.

“It’s loss-making. We are unlikely to sort out the situation, so my view would be close it down,” he told delegates at the conference.

Gordhan appeared to be against the selling of the airline.

The public enterprises minister said on Monday that those who stole money and property from SAA must pay it back. He said that whenever he spoke up about corruption, he ended up being attacked by Twitterbots.