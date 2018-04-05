There will be a sea of familiar faces at the High Court in Durban on Friday — a controversial director of public prosecutions (DPP)‚ the man who brought down fraudster Schabir Shaik and‚ of course‚ in the dock‚ former president Jacob Zuma.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku‚ the five members of the prosecution team at Zuma’s first court appearance are "leaders in their own right ... They will decide who will handle the matter on Friday".

KwaZulu-Natal DPP Adv Moipone Noko will be leading the team; however, her mandate to do so has not been without criticism. Besides being the protégé of former acting national DPP Nomgcobo Jiba‚ a loyal Zuma ally‚ her appointment in 2013 came while she reportedly was under investigation for alleged maladministration and favouritism within her office.

Zuma appointed her shortly after she withdrew charges of intimidation and harassment brought against his third wife‚ Thobeka Madiba‚ by a domestic worker.

At the helm of prosecutions in the province‚ Noko also withdrew charges against Thoshan Panday‚ believed to be linked to the Zuma family‚ when he allegedly attempted to bribe former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen after he was connected to a multi-million-rand Fifa World Cup accommodation scam.