National

Jacob Zuma will know any day now whether he will face prosecution

14 March 2018 - 17:53 Karyn Maughan and Genevieve Quintal
National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS
National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS

Former president Jacob Zuma will know "any day from tomorrow" whether or not he will face prosecution on fraud and corruption charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku wouldn’t commit to a firm date when National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams would tell the public his decision‚ saying the parties involved in the case should be informed first.

"The NDPP intends to inform the parties involved in the Zuma prosecution of his decision any day from tomorrow‚ and he will then advise the South African public when he intends to announce his decision on the Zuma case‚" he said.

This comes after the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) confirmed that it had lost its Constitutional Court bid to block Abrahams from announcing the decision on whether or not Zuma should stand trial.

The court said it was dismissing the urgent application because the urgency of the matter was “self-created”.

The decision means Abrahams now has no legal barrier against making the announcement.

Casac wanted Abrahams to hold off on making an announcement until the Constitutional Court had handed down judgment in a confirmation hearing regarding his job as NDPP — this, after the High Court in Pretoria had set aside Abrahams's appointment.

However, before this Casac had asked Abrahams to give it two weeks notice before he made the announcement on whether Zuma would face charges of corruption, money laundering, racketeering and fraud..

Abrahams gave this under taking and at the end of February he indicated that he was ready to make an announcement. This would mean that he would be able to make the announcement after March 15.

Business Day

Shaun Abrahams fights back at claims he’s too conflicted to decide if Zuma should go on trial

Casac argues that Abrahams is perceived to not be independent and is not the right person to make the call on Zuma
National
4 days ago

Shaun Abrahams explains why he can't do anything about the Guptas

'Abrahams said the arrest warrants could not be issued because there was “no prima facie evidence” to charge them with the alleged fraud and ...
News
6 days ago

NPA insists further arrests could happen in the Gupta-linked dairy farm matter

The National Prosecuting Authority director says the investigation is not complete and further arrests — including of senior politicians ...
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma to pay his own legal costs if he is found ...
National
2.
Second family member enters the Mapela ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa says land expropriation does not mean ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma will know any day now whether he will ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.