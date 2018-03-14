Jacob Zuma will know any day now whether he will face prosecution

Former president Jacob Zuma will know "any day from tomorrow" whether or not he will face prosecution on fraud and corruption charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku wouldn’t commit to a firm date when National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams would tell the public his decision‚ saying the parties involved in the case should be informed first.

"The NDPP intends to inform the parties involved in the Zuma prosecution of his decision any day from tomorrow‚ and he will then advise the South African public when he intends to announce his decision on the Zuma case‚" he said.

This comes after the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) confirmed that it had lost its Constitutional Court bid to block Abrahams from announcing the decision on whether or not Zuma should stand trial.

The court said it was dismissing the urgent application because the urgency of the matter was “self-created”.

The decision means Abrahams now has no legal barrier against making the announcement.

Casac wanted Abrahams to hold off on making an announcement until the Constitutional Court had handed down judgment in a confirmation hearing regarding his job as NDPP — this, after the High Court in Pretoria had set aside Abrahams's appointment.

However, before this Casac had asked Abrahams to give it two weeks notice before he made the announcement on whether Zuma would face charges of corruption, money laundering, racketeering and fraud..

Abrahams gave this under taking and at the end of February he indicated that he was ready to make an announcement. This would mean that he would be able to make the announcement after March 15.

