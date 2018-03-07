News Leader
WATCH: The winners, and losers, in Gauteng’s budget
07 March 2018 - 08:13
Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy tabled the province’s 2018 budget of more than R121bn on Tuesday.
A good portion of the provincial budget was allocated to health and education — about 38% of the total budget for health, 37% for education, 6% for roads and transport, and 5% for human settlements.
Creecy spoke to Business Day TV about the budget and how it serves to move the province forward.
