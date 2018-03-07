National

WATCH: The winners, and losers, in Gauteng’s budget

07 March 2018 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy tabled the province’s 2018 budget of more than R121bn on Tuesday.

A good portion of the provincial budget was allocated to health and education — about 38% of the total budget for health, 37% for education, 6% for roads and transport, and 5% for human settlements.

Creecy spoke to Business Day TV about the budget and how it serves to move the province forward.

Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy talks to Business Day TV about the budget and how it serves to move the province forward

Gauteng budget reflects cuts in national grants

Provinces and municipalities are scrambling to make the adjustments after significant cuts in the national budget
National
5 hours ago

Designing a new Gauteng highway has begun, says Barbara Creecy in Gauteng budget

The finance MEC says the PWV 15 highway will run east-west, with the intention to cut intense congestion at the Gillooly’s interchange
National
22 hours ago

Gauteng health department gave NGO Precious Angels R1m, Barbara Creecy says

The Gauteng finance MEC says when former health HOD Barney Selebano and MEC Qedani Mahlangu said they wanted to end the Esidimeni deal‚ they ...
National
1 month ago

Premier David Makhura claims health scams drain department

Gauteng’s premier says corruption in the health department ‘siphoned off’ billions of rand
National
1 month ago

