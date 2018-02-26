Seven Angels Ministry, site of a deadly shoot-out on Friday, is ‘extremist’
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious‚ and Linguistic Communities labelled the Seven Angels Ministry as extremist, in its report published in 2017.
The church advocated for people not to work and for children not to go to school, saying Satan was said to have taken over the schools.
The church came into the spotlight at the weekend after police killed seven suspects and arrested 10 other people, at the church premises in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape on Friday night.
Among those killed were Mancoba brothers Xolisa‚ Thandazile and Philile.
The raid followed an attack at Ngcobo police station early on Wednesday morning where five police member were killed and firearms were stolen.
In its report in June‚ the commission said the church explained its role as being of divine intervention on earthly matters and that it comprised seven representatives.
"They refused to take the prescribed oath‚ reluctantly opted for a solemn affirmation‚ but refused to repeat the words of the solemn affirmation after the swearing-in‚" the commission said in its report on the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems.
However, the report did not specifically name the church.
The commission said in fielding the opening questions‚ the leader of the church stated that the summons to appear before the commission was not relevant to them.
Their leader said to the commission: "Our mission is to return the world to Jehovah‚ God."
The leader said the church had not registered anything in this world and did not have bank statements.
A row is now brewing between Parliament and the commission after suggestions that MPs were to blame for the attack on the Engcobo police station.
Parliament said it was "disturbed" by comments made by the chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities.
"What happened in Engcobo police station is a pure criminal matter which is being dealt with by the law enforcement agencies‚" Parliament said in a statement.
"Parliament views as unfortunate the comments attributed to [the commission’s] Ms Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva‚ who said Parliament must be held to account for failing to prevent the tragedy that included the massacre of security officials at Engcobo police station in the Eastern Cape, by criminals allegedly coming from a cult church in the area."
The gang who allegedly attacked the police officers were found at Seven Angels Ministries church‚ which they used as a base for their deadly crime spree.
The church was the scene of a bloody shoot-out on Friday night when the alleged murderers refused to surrender to police, who surrounded the sprawling complex of zinc shacks and brick buildings.
Parliament said Mkhwanazi-Xaluva’s comments demonstrated a poor understanding of the constitutional mandate of Parliament and its relations with the chapter 9 institutions that only make recommendations to Parliament.
"The co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee had convened a meeting with all religious‚ cultural and linguistic sectors who were unanimous with the committee on the constitutional provisions of freedom of religion and that the state cannot prescribe when it comes to people’s beliefs and religious convictions‚" Parliament said.
"The views attributed to the chairperson of the commission are disturbing‚ and Parliament will at an appropriate time engage her in this regard."
Speaking to Radio 702‚ Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said the commission had warned Parliament about the church during its investigation two years ago.
"We did say that people will die‚" she said.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said the commission would take Parliament to the Constitutional Court if it failed to implement legislation that governed religious bodies.
