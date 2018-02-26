The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious‚ and Linguistic Communities labelled the Seven Angels Ministry as extremist, in its report published in 2017.

The church advocated for people not to work and for children not to go to school, saying Satan was said to have taken over the schools.

The church came into the spotlight at the weekend after police killed seven suspects and arrested 10 other people, at the church premises in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape on Friday night.

Among those killed were Mancoba brothers Xolisa‚ Thandazile and Philile.

The raid followed an attack at Ngcobo police station early on Wednesday morning where five police member were killed and firearms were stolen.

In its report in June‚ the commission said the church explained its role as being of divine intervention on earthly matters and that it comprised seven representatives.

"They refused to take the prescribed oath‚ reluctantly opted for a solemn affirmation‚ but refused to repeat the words of the solemn affirmation after the swearing-in‚" the commission said in its report on the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems.

However, the report did not specifically name the church.

The commission said in fielding the opening questions‚ the leader of the church stated that the summons to appear before the commission was not relevant to them.