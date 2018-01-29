MPs to draft rules for how to remove a president

MPs have two months to decide on the best way to impeach a sitting president — there is agreement on the need for such a process, but robust debate on the how question.

The task rests with MPs serving on the multiparty subcommittee reviewing the National Assembly’s rules. Its members started meeting late last week.

Over the next two months, the subcommittee’s members will iron out the details of draft rules on how to remove a sitting president through parliamentary mechanisms.

The subcommittee’s work was necessitated after the EFF petitioned the Constitutional Court, which ruled in December that Parliament had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account in the aftermath of the Nkandla debacle.