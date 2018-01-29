PARLIAMENT
MPs to draft rules for how to remove a president
MPs have two months to decide on the best way to impeach a sitting president — there is agreement on the need for such a process, but robust debate on the how question.
The task rests with MPs serving on the multiparty subcommittee reviewing the National Assembly’s rules. Its members started meeting late last week.
Over the next two months, the subcommittee’s members will iron out the details of draft rules on how to remove a sitting president through parliamentary mechanisms.
The subcommittee’s work was necessitated after the EFF petitioned the Constitutional Court, which ruled in December that Parliament had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account in the aftermath of the Nkandla debacle.
The EFF had approached the Constitutional Court to provide clarity on the legal and constitutional remedies that could be pursued in the aftermath of former public protector Thuli Madonsela having found in 2014 that Zuma was liable for some of the costs related to nonsecurity upgrades at his private residence in Nkandla.
Zuma failed to adhere to the remedial action, providing the basis of the EFF’s case.
In March 2016, the Constitutional Court also found that Zuma had violated the constitution by failing to comply with Madonsela’s remedial action, while it said Parliament had failed in its oversight role.
Section 89 of the Constitution allows for the removal of an incumbent president if he or she has violated the Constitution or is no longer capable of performing presidential duties.
One of the mechanisms the subcommittee discussed was a permanent standing committee that could use its discretion to get advice from external experts on removing a sitting president or to institute a formal inquiry.
