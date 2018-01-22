Politics

ANC officials are ‘seized with the matter’ of getting Jacob Zuma out of office, Ace Magashule says

But the ANC secretary-general denies claims that Zuma will be made to resign this week‚ saying the ANC should be given the time and space to deal with the matter

22 January 2018 - 16:47 Natasha Marrian
On Monday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule gave a contradictory message about the ANC's decision on whether President Jacob Zuma should step down as head of state to that conveyed by leaders attending the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting, held on Thursday and Friday.

He said the NEC had not "arrived at a decision" about whether President Jacob Zuma should stay or go, despite sources saying that the ANC's NEC had decided that Zuma should be asked to step down as head of state, and that the party's national officials headed by its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, should manage the process.

Magashule, a Zuma loyalist, at his first formal media briefing, responded to questions about when Zuma would step down, saying the party had taken that decision. At the same time, he said no timeline had been set down for his removal. The ANC officials were “seized with the matter” but would not give any details of what the discussions would entail.

Magashule was briefing the media following the NEC meeting and its two-day lekgotla, which took place from Thursday last week.

Magashule was also grilled on his sons involvement with the controversial Gupta family and the Vrede Dairy Farm project in which the family allegedly received state money, while Magashule was provincial premier.

He told journalists that his son worked for the Gupta family and this was "not a secret", but also that the law should take its course on the Gupta matter.

With Qaanitah Hunter

Business Day

